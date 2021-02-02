Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $195,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 65,049 shares of company stock worth $487,576 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

