Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 132,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 19.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 37,754 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 179.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $536,375.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 772,220 shares of company stock valued at $15,558,157 over the last 90 days. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HARP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

