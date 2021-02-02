Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. Harsco has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $19.98.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.40 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Harsco by 61.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,439,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after buying an additional 930,927 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Harsco by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,949,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,115,000 after acquiring an additional 143,039 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,743,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 513,544 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Harsco by 66.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,172,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 467,643 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 9.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 441,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 39,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

