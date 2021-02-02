Haven Protocol (XHV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $56.56 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 47.1% against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.91 or 0.00010674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $56.56 million and $885,441.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,655.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,543.39 or 0.04210584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.41 or 0.00421244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.99 or 0.01200341 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.68 or 0.00498371 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.47 or 0.00421427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00260755 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021274 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,456,025 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.