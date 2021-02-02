Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $18.55 on Friday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $120.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 121.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 371.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.