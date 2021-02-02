Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) (LON:HAYD) Shares Gap Up to $5.40

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) (LON:HAYD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $5.65. Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 445,365 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £23.39 million and a PE ratio of -4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.38.

About Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

