Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Short Interest Update

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,100 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 248,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.58. 185,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 9.20. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $286.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Haynes International had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haynes International will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.04%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAYN. TheStreet raised Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 22,682.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,591,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,120 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 640.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 99,925 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 171.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 47,041 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 39.9% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 24,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 25.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

