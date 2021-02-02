Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HAYN. TheStreet raised shares of Haynes International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Haynes International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Haynes International stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Haynes International will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -166.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Haynes International by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

