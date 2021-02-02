HC Wainwright Increases Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Price Target to $24.00

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) had its price objective increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AGTC. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Shares of AGTC stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $102.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 572.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 61,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

