Head-To-Head Contrast: Danaos (NYSE:DAC) vs. Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ)

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) and Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Danaos and Hermitage Offshore Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaos $447.24 million 1.56 $131.25 million $9.17 3.06 Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.03 -$19.12 million N/A N/A

Danaos has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Danaos and Hermitage Offshore Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaos 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Danaos currently has a consensus price target of $12.13, suggesting a potential downside of 56.84%. Given Danaos’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Danaos is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Volatility & Risk

Danaos has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Danaos and Hermitage Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaos 31.89% 17.25% 6.00% Hermitage Offshore Services N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.5% of Danaos shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Danaos beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

