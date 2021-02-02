Head to Head Contrast: Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) vs. Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS)

Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) and Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eventure Interactive and Pluralsight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pluralsight $316.91 million 9.63 -$112.66 million ($0.98) -21.37

Eventure Interactive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pluralsight.

Profitability

This table compares Eventure Interactive and Pluralsight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A Pluralsight -33.16% -57.42% -12.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.5% of Pluralsight shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.7% of Eventure Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Pluralsight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Eventure Interactive and Pluralsight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventure Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A Pluralsight 1 14 3 0 2.11

Pluralsight has a consensus target price of $21.23, suggesting a potential upside of 1.38%. Given Pluralsight’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pluralsight is more favorable than Eventure Interactive.

Risk & Volatility

Eventure Interactive has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pluralsight has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pluralsight beats Eventure Interactive on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventure Interactive

Eventure Interactive, Inc. engages in the social media business in the United States. It develops social applications, as well as operates a mobile-to-Web technology platform that enables the users to create, capture, and organize memories and data. The company provides mobile applications for android and iOS based smartphones and mobile devices. It also operates eventure.com, which provides Eventure service that enables customers to find, plan, invite, navigate, capture, organize, and share events into a single application. The company was formerly known as Live Event Media, Inc. and changed its name to Eventure Interactive, Inc. in February 2013. Eventure Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

