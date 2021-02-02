Head-To-Head Review: Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) & Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL)

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Motorola Solutions and Global Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorola Solutions 10.39% -158.99% 11.97% Global Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Motorola Solutions and Global Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorola Solutions 0 3 13 0 2.81 Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $155.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.94%. Given Motorola Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Motorola Solutions is more favorable than Global Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Motorola Solutions and Global Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorola Solutions $7.89 billion 3.75 $868.00 million $7.44 23.47 Global Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Motorola Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Global Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Motorola Solutions has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Technologies has a beta of 3.32, indicating that its stock price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats Global Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. Its products include two-way portable and vehicle-mounted radios, accessories, software features, and upgrades; video cameras; radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, and repeaters; and video analytics, network video management hardware and software, and access control solutions. The Services segment provides repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services. This segment also offers monitoring, software updates, and cybersecurity services; and public safety and enterprise command center software suite, unified communications applications, and video software solutions. It serves for government, public safety, and commercial communication networks. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Global Technologies Company Profile

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets, and logistics. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services. Global Technologies, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

