Head to Head Review: Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) vs. Xcorporeal (OTCMKTS:XCRP)

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Xcorporeal (OTCMKTS:XCRP) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Zynex alerts:

This table compares Zynex and Xcorporeal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 18.08% 50.67% 35.56% Xcorporeal N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zynex and Xcorporeal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $45.47 million 13.88 $9.49 million $0.28 64.89 Xcorporeal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Xcorporeal.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.6% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Zynex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Zynex has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcorporeal has a beta of 3.62, meaning that its share price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zynex and Xcorporeal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 2 2 0 2.50 Xcorporeal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zynex currently has a consensus price target of $23.88, suggesting a potential upside of 31.40%. Given Zynex’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than Xcorporeal.

Summary

Zynex beats Xcorporeal on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device. The company also supplies electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body and batteries for use in electrotherapy products; and distributes Comfortrac for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it offers blood volume monitor, a non-invasive medical device for monitoring central blood volume for use in operating and recovery rooms to detect blood loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Zynex, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Xcorporeal

Xcorporeal, Inc. is in the process of liquidation and dissolution, pursuant to the plan adopted by board of directors of the company on February 4, 2010. The company has formed the liquidating trust, Xcorporeal, Inc. Liquidating Trust, and transferred all of its assets to the trust for the purpose of completing the liquidation and dissolution of the company. Previously, it operated as a medical device company, which was engaged in the development of an extra-corporeal platform technology to be used in devices to replace the function of various human organs. Xcorporeal, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.