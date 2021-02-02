Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HEINY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Heineken from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Heineken from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $52.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average is $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.12.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

