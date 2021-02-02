HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLFFF shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HelloFresh from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

HLFFF stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.08. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $90.05.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

