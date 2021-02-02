Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.80 Billion

Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will report $6.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.85 billion and the lowest is $6.69 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $6.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $27.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.12 billion to $28.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.30 billion to $28.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $177,622.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.44. 156,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,625,134. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

