HEX (HEX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.14 Million

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One HEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HEX has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. HEX has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and $4.14 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HEX alerts:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00098525 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003324 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00012706 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About HEX

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a token. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.