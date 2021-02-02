Hi Mutual Society Price Down 25.8% This Week (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded down 64.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hi Mutual Society has a total market cap of $288,308.28 and $15.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hi Mutual Society alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00066697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.04 or 0.00843874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00048692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,706.47 or 0.04783593 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00036580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00014986 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society (CRYPTO:HMC) is a token. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hi Mutual Society (HMS) is a blockchain project developed and operated by Qfund, the largest online crowdfunding platform in Asia. HMS intends to build up a decentralized Mutual Society using blockchain technology and deliver relevant services in the healthcare and insurance industries. On the insurance industry, the HMS aims to introduce digital currencies systems to eliminate the inflation risk and store the sensitive data collected during the insurance period on the blockchain, keeping it safe from external attacks. Regarding the healthcare system, the HMS team plans to mitigate the long payout period and high reject rate by implementing the smart contract feature to improve the system efficiency. The HMS token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hi Mutual Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hi Mutual Society and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.