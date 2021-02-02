Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hibbett have increased and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein top and bottom lines improved year over year. Results gained from improved traffic in stores and the website owing to pent-up customer demand. Also, strong momentum in online sales and new customer acquisitions contributed to quarterly growth. Further, a shift in the timing of the back-to-school season and solid performance in apparel, accessories and footwear aided comps. Management envisions the solid momentum to continue through the rest of fiscal 2021. Consequently, it issued a favorable guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. However, higher cost related to increased investments act as a deterrent. Also, uncertainty related to the pandemic remains a concern.”

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $952.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.47. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $60.38.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $448,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

