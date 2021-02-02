HighTower Trust Services LTA Cuts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

HighTower Trust Services LTA trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,696 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.1% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.83. The company had a trading volume of 116,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,508. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $218.86 billion, a PE ratio of 78.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.75.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

