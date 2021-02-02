Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS:HKMPF opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.14. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.41.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

