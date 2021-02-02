Himax Technologies (HIMX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Himax Technologies to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Himax Technologies has set its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.15-0.16 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Himax Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HIMX stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.46 and a beta of 1.93.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIMX. Nomura raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

