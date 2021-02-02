Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HCXLF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded Hiscox from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hiscox presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $12.70 on Friday. Hiscox has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $17.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

