Hiscox’s (HCXLF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of HCXLF opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

