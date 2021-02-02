Holo Hits Market Cap of $131.72 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Holo has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. Holo has a market cap of $131.72 million and $22.71 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00066340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.85 or 0.00840367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00047515 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,695.29 or 0.04719786 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00035358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00020148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

About Holo

Holo (HOT) is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,691,804,909 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Holo Coin Trading

Holo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

