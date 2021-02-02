Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

HMCBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Home Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Home Capital Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Home Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Capital Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Home Capital Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

HMCBF traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.62.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

