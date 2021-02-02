HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Jeffrey D. Green Purchases 306 Shares

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Jeffrey D. Green bought 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.20 per share, for a total transaction of $11,077.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ HMST traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $100.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

HMST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 71.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 305.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

