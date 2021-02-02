Honest 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,433.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Honest has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $719,593.80 and approximately $4,433.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00047519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00138481 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00065783 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00245291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00061950 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00036340 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog.

Honest Coin Trading

Honest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

