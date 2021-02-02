Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.02. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HMN traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.07. 326,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,542. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $46.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Horace Mann Educators from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $140,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $140,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,668 shares of company stock valued at $562,028. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

