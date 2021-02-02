Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,697,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,958 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $24,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,023,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,107,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,390 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,877,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,974 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,673,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,631,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.10. 222,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,210,004. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

