Howdoo (UDOO) Price Up 21% This Week

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One Howdoo token can now be bought for about $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00065880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.49 or 0.00819986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,691.80 or 0.04825424 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00036532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00014627 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

UDOO is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo.

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

