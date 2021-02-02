HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) (LON:HSS) Shares Gap Down to $11.90

HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) (LON:HSS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.90, but opened at $11.30. HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 238,571 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) news, insider Alan Peterson acquired 1,842,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £184,248.30 ($240,721.58).

About HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) (LON:HSS)

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

