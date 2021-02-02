Hub Group (HUBG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Hub Group to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HUBG stock opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.01. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $61.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Hub Group alerts:

HUBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.