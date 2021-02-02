Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Short Interest Update

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 658,100 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 523,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBB. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $158.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $85.62 and a 1-year high of $172.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

In related news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $2,431,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,478,082.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 11.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hubbell by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 1.3% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Hubbell by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

