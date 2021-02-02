Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.10-8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.437-4.521 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.Hubbell also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.10-8.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hubbell from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $158.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $172.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

In related news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $2,431,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,478,082.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

