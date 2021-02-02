Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.10-8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.44-4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.33.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $158.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.92. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $172.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

In other news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $2,431,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,635 shares in the company, valued at $16,478,082.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

