Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of Hudson Global stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $13.79. 1,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 million, a P/E ratio of -39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. Research analysts expect that Hudson Global will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

