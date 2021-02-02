Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Trading Up 11.8%

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s stock price was up 11.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 8,318,161 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 418% from the average daily volume of 1,605,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 75,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $90,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,832.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Technologies stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,599 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.17% of Hudson Technologies worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.