Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Makes New $278,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,178,352,000 after buying an additional 410,180 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after buying an additional 496,922 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $513,465,000 after buying an additional 94,121 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $379,630,000 after buying an additional 141,122 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $170.97 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40. The stock has a market cap of $310.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.32 and its 200-day moving average is $142.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.