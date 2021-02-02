Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.3% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 13,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.1% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 88,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 28,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $11.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.71. 55,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,959. The stock has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.32. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

