Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPL traded up $23.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $857.33. The company had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,966. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $777.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $594.46. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $295.05 and a one year high of $895.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPL shares. BWS Financial started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $793.02 per share, for a total transaction of $34,892.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 1,727 shares of company stock worth $256,464 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

