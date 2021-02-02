Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $731,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $6.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.42. 228,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,681,482. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.95. The stock has a market cap of $291.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.26, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $254.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.90.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

