Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up about 1.1% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,892,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,535,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 748.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 149,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after purchasing an additional 132,234 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,155.4% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 121,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,926,000 after purchasing an additional 112,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,396,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.11.

Shares of LH stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,961. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.93 and a 200 day moving average of $198.32. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $237.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

