Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,789,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,285,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,521,000 after acquiring an additional 450,352 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,772,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,478 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,337,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,233,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,892 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.44. 32,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,873. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.77.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

