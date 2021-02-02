Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 380 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 2.9% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.39. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $169.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.