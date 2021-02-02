Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HASI traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.49. The company had a trading volume of 22,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day moving average is $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $495,600.00. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $529,608.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,244,708.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,682. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

