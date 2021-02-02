Hush (HUSH) Price Hits $0.0211 on Top Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. Hush has a total market cap of $219,692.07 and $21,818.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hush has traded up 44.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

