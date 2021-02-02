Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Short Interest Update

Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS HYHDF opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Hydro66 has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20.

About Hydro66

Hydro66 Holdings Corp. operates as a data center company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and rest of Europe. It provides colocation and digital currency transaction verification services to system integrators, enterprise business, and cloud hosting and high-performance computing block chain companies.

