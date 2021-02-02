HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Trading Up 10.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares were up 10.4% during trading on Monday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $18.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. HyreCar traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $10.86. Approximately 1,186,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 501,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

HYRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Get HyreCar alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYRE. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in HyreCar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in HyreCar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $192.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 481.90% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. Research analysts predict that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.