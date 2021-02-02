i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.23. i3 Verticals reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.47 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.

IIIV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on i3 Verticals from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.44.

Shares of IIIV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.60. 5,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,735. The company has a market capitalization of $912.33 million, a PE ratio of -732.50, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $37.85.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,334,235.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $100,799.49. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $38,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,061. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,118,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in i3 Verticals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at about $758,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

